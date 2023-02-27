Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has outlined details of the "new Windsor framework" agreed with the European Union to overcome trade barriers in Northern Ireland following Brexit.Full Article
PM promises 'beginning of a new chapter' as he unveils 'Windsor Framework' deal on Brexit
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
EU and UK open 'new chapter' with Northern Ireland Protocol deal
euronews (in English)
The new deal is called the Windsor Framework and reduces red tape and customs checks for goods from Great Britain that are intended..