TD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to Settle Stanford Financial Ponzi Case
Published
The Canadian lender settled claims arising from a scandal involving Stanford Financial, which collapsed in 2009 and cost ordinary investors some $7 billion.Full Article
Published
The Canadian lender settled claims arising from a scandal involving Stanford Financial, which collapsed in 2009 and cost ordinary investors some $7 billion.Full Article
A group of banks have agreed to settle a lawsuit tied to a $7 billion Ponzi scheme. Among these is TD Bank, which announced in a..