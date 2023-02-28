China says TikTok ban reflects US insecurities

China says U.S. government bans on Chinese-owned video sharing app TikTok reflect Washington's own insecurities and are an abuse of state power. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the U.S. should “stop suppressing the company and provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment for foreign companies in the United States.” TikTok is used by two-thirds of American teens, but there's concern in Washington that China could use its legal and regulatory powers to obtain private user data or to try to push misinformation or narratives favoring China. On Monday, Canada announced Monday it is joining the U.S. in banning TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices.