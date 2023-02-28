Elizabeth Holmes has 2nd child as she tries to avoid prison

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes recently gave birth to her second child. She's citing the event as another reason she should be allowed to delay the start of a more than 11-year prison sentence while her lawyers appeal her conviction for duping investors about the capabilities of her failed company’s blood-testing technology. The child's birth was confirmed in court documents filed in advance of a March 17 hearing about Holmes' bid to remain free. The filing didn’t disclose the date of the birth or the child’s gender, but the news isn’t a surprise. Holmes, 38, was pregnant at the time of her Nov. 18 sentencing