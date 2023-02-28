FBI says man had guns, ammo, fake marshal ID in baggage

A felon faces two charges after federal agents say he tried to board a plane with three guns, ammunition and a fake U.S. marshal's badge. The incident came to light this week but occurred in December. An FBI agent says Seretse Clouden planned to fly from Newark, New Jersey, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Airport screeners found ammunition and a ballistic vest in one bag. The FBI says when agents pulled Clouden's other luggage off the plane, they found two rifles, a handgun, a taser, a knife, a baton, and a fake U.S. marshal's badge and credentials.