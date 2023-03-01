Nigerian president-elect Bola Tinubu strikes unified tone

Bola Tinubu has been proclaimed the winner of Nigeria’s presidential election after a hotly contested election. Tinubu was declared the winner on Wednesday after he clinched the most votes in the West African nation’s closest race in recent memory. His party will stay in power for at least another four years. But he faces a divided country and he won less than 50% of the vote. That's less than any previous president. Tinubu succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari who ends his tenure in May. Tinubu will inherit a multitude of crises that have plagued Africa’s most populous nation for years. Nigeria is Africa's largest economy and a top oil producer.