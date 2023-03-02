Russia claims Ukraine crossborder sabotage raid; Kyiv denies

Russian officials say Ukrainian saboteurs have crossed into western Russia and attacked villages there. Ukeraine denies the accusations, predicting they would be used by Moscow to step up attacks. Amid conflicting initial reports, Russia’s Federal Security Service said fighting with the sabotage unit was taking place in the Bryansk region. The service was quoted by the Russian state Tass news agency as saying that “activities to eliminate armed Ukrainian nationalists who violated the state border” are underway. The exact circumstances of the incident were unclear, including what the strategic purpose of such an attack would be.