Nigeria opposition renews calls to overturn election result

Nigeria’s opposition has renewed calls for the election result to be overturned a day after the country announced its new president-elect. Third-place Labour Party candidate Peter Obi said at a news conference in the capital on Thursday that “we won the election and we will prove it to Nigerians.” He said that the election would be remembered as one of the most controversial in Nigeria’s history and that it was marred by irregularities. At least four other parties are joining him in challenging the results. They have three weeks from the day the final tally was announced to appeal. Bola Tinubu was announced as Nigeria's president-elect on Wednesday.