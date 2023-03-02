Lufthansa flight diverted after turbulence, 7 hospitalized

Officials say a Lufthansa flight that experienced “significant turbulence” was diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport and seven people on board were taken to area hospitals. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesman Michael Cabbage said flight 469 from Austin, Texas, had been headed to Frankfurt, Germany, but landed safely Wednesday evening at the airport in Virginia. He said crews responded to the flight and took seven people to local hospitals with injuries that were believed to be minor. The Federal Aviation Administration said the Airbus A330 reported severe turbulence at an altitude of 37,000 feet while flying over Tennessee. The agency is investigating.