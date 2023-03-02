Nordstrom closing its Canada stores
U.S. luxury department store chain Nordstrom announced Thursday it is pulling out of Canada, closing 13 stores and putting 2,500 staff out of work. "We entered Canada in…Full Article
Nordstrom said its Canadian store wind down is expected to be completed by June. Nordstrom Inc. said it would wind down and..
The department store giant will close all 13 Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores in Canada, which employ about 2,500..