Asian stocks follow Wall St higher on interest rate hopes

Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street higher after a Federal Reserve official raised hopes the U.S. central bank might not step up its anti-inflation fight as much as feared. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices retreated. Wall Street rose for the first time in three days after the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta expressed support for raising the Fed’s benchmark lending rate to a range of 5% to 5.25% _ less than many investors are forecasting. Bostic said the Fed might be able to pause additional rate increases by mid-year.