Asian stocks gain after Wall Street has best day in 6 weeks

Shares are mostly higher in Asia after strong data on the U.S. economy sent Wall Street to its best close in six weeks. Shanghai slipped but most other major markets advanced. Bangkok was closed for a holiday. On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 1.6% to cap its first winning week in the last four as relaxing yields in the bond market took some pressure off Wall Street. It’s found some stability following a swift rise and fall to start the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 387 points, while the Nasdaq composite jumped more than other indexes.