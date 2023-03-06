Made in the USA? Proposed rule clarifies grocery meat labels

Federal agriculture officials are proposing a new rule that would clarify the meaning of meat labels that say foods are “Made in the USA.” Under the new requirements announced Monday, the labels would be allowed on meat, poultry or eggs only if they come from animals “born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the United States.” That's a sharp change from the current policy, which allows voluntary use of the labels on products from animals that are raised elsewhere and then shipped to the U.S. for processing. Imported beef accounts for about 12% of the total consumed in the U.S.