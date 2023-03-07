SoFi Bank sues to block Biden's student loan payment pause

A private bank is trying to force the Biden administration to end its pause on federal student loan payments, arguing that the moratorium has no legal basis and has cost the bank millions of dollars in profits. SoFi Bank N.A. on Friday asked a federal judge to overturn President Joe Biden’s latest payment pause. Student loan payments first were halted at the start of the pandemic by President Donald Trump’s administration. The pause has been extended eight times over three years. The bank says its federal student loan refinancing business has suffered because borrowers have no incentive to refinance while payments and interest remain on hold.