Chinese ships cut internet of Taiwan's outlying islands

Residents of Taiwan's outlying islands near the Chinese coast have been without the internet for the past month. Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan’s largest service provider and owner of the two submarine cables that serve Matsu islands, says Chinese vessels cut them. One reportedly managed to escape the Taiwanese coast guard into nearby Chinese waters. Some experts suspect China may have cut the cables deliberately as part of its harassment of the self-ruled island it considers part of its territory. They point to Russia's destruction of the Ukrainian internet infrastructure as a weapon of war. The Taiwanese government has not pointed a direct finger at Beijing but a Taiwanese analyst says only China and Russia may have the technical capabilities to do this.