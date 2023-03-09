California sues Huntington Beach over affordable housing

California is suing the city of Huntington Beach for not following state housing laws. Attorney General Rob Bonta said Thursday he was suing the city because it is not allowing new duplexes or accessory dwelling units. Both approaches are a key part of the state's strategy to address a housing shortage. This is the second time California has sued Huntington Beach over housing laws. The city settled a previous lawsuit in 2020. State officials say California needs 2.5 million new homes by 2030 to keep up with demand. So far, the state is not building enough new homes to meet that goal.