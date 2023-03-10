Malaysia ex-PM Muhyiddin pleads innocent in corruption case

Former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been charged with corruption and money laundering, making him Malaysia’s second ex-leader to be indicted after leaving office. Muhyiddin pleaded innocent Friday to four charges of corruption and two charges of money laundering. He was released on bail after being arrested by the anti-graft agency Thursday. He slammed the charges against him as political persecution to crush his opposition alliance ahead of state elections. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who took power in November, ordered a review of government projects approved by past administrations. Muhyiddin led Malaysia from March 2020 until August 2021.