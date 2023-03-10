UK, France mend ties, leaders agree to tackle Channel boats

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed to step up efforts to tackle Channel migrant crossings. They also agreed at a meeting Friday in Paris to strengthen military ties and further help Ukraine in efforts to mend relations following post-Brexit tensions. The French-British summit is the first since 2018. Sunak said it marks “a new beginning, an entente renewed." Both leaders announced closer cooperation to try to stop thousands of migrants crossing the Channel from France to England. Britain has agreed to pay France more than half a billion euros in the next three years to tackle the boats.