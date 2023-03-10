Connecticut rest stop workers due $2.7M in wages: lawsuit

Connecticut is suing the operator of the state’s 23 highway rest stops. The state alleges that New Haven-based Project Service is refusing to pay more than $2.7 million in back wages to food service workers for Subway, Dunkin’ and other restaurant chains. State Attorney General William Tong announced the lawsuit Friday. Project Service runs the service plazas along interstates 95 and 395 and Route 15. The lawsuit alleges that from 2017 to 2019, workers were not paid the state’s “standard wage,” an amount that typically is a few dollars per hour higher than the state’s minimum wage. Project Service did not respond to phone and email messages Friday.