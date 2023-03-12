Oil giant Saudi Aramco has profits of $161B in 2022

Oil giant Saudi Aramco says it earned a $161 billion profit last year. The firm, known formally as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., said in its annual report published Sunday that higher crude oil prices propelled its profits. It made the announcement on Riyadh’s Tadawul stock exchange. In 2021, Aramco declared profits of $110 billion, as compared to $49 billion in 2020 when the world faced the worst of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, travel disruptions and oil prices briefly going negative.