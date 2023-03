Malaysian ex-PM Muhyiddin hit with seventh graft charge

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has pleaded innocent to another corruption charge. The seventh charge against him involves receiving illegal proceeds of $1.1 million that was banked to his political party. Muhyiddin is Malaysia’s second leader to be indicted after leaving office and has called the case against him a political persecution. He pleaded innocent on Friday to four charges of abusing his power to obtain bribes for his party and two charges of money laundering. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim rejected accusations that the charges were politically motivated.