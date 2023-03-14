Business charm offensive: Reeves discusses investment plans at meeting with Lloyds, Aviva, L&G and British Land
Labour's business charm offensive is continuing as shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to discuss plans to boost investment. Keir Starmer's Labour has positioned itself as the 'party of business' as it aims to exploit the Conservatives' reputational hit following the economic chaos of Liz Truss's calamitous mini-budget. Reeves will discuss plans to boost business