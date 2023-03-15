German arms industry seeks clarity on Ukraine weapons orders

Germany’s defense industry says it stands ready to supply Ukraine with much-needed arms and ammunition, but needs clarity about what the country requires before investing in further production capacity. There are concerns particularly over the rate at which Ukraine is using ammunition, straining the capacity of Western defense industries to keep both the Ukrainian military and their own supplied. The German arms industry is hoping the war in Ukraine will also help get defense spending in Europe classified as ”sustainable," allowing it to attract investors who currently refuse to do business with weapons manufacturers.