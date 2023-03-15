EU closer to ending US trade spat, moves on Green Deal funds

The European Union moved closer to ending a trade dispute with U.S. President Joe Biden following months of wrangling over the billions of America-first incentives in his clean technology plans. Now the EU said it would ramp up a similar subsidy-laden effort at home. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that in its attempt to produce at least 40 % of the clean tech needed by 2030 in the 27-nation bloc it would allow for the “tax breaks and the flexible use of EU funds” on top of simplifying and speeding up industrial approvals. She spoke of a “striking symmetry” between the U.S. efforts and the European Green Deal plans.

