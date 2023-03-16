MLB umpires will have a new view this season -- on Zoom

Umpires will have a new view this season. On Zoom. Major League Baseball struck a deal with Zoom Video Communications allowing on-field umpires to watch videos being evaluated by the replay operations center during contested calls. MLB first adopted instant replay in September 2008 for home boundary calls and expanded it to a wide variety of decisions for the 2014 season. There were 1,434 video reviews last season when the on-field crew chief and umpire involved listened to the replay umpire with audio only through a wireless belt pack.