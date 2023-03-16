ECB hikes interest rates to highest level since financial crisis, ignoring market turmoil centred on Credit Suisse and European banks
The European Central Bank (ECB) today hiked interest rates 50 basis points despite concerns about Credit Suisse's finances sparking turmoil in the bloc's banking market. President Christine Lagarde and co's move was in line with expectations and takes Euro borrowing costs to three per cent, the highest level since the financial crisis in 2008.