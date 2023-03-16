Nurses, paramedics reach pay deal to end England strikes

Leaders of unions representing hundreds of thousands of nurses, ambulance crews and other health care workers in England have reached a deal to resolve months of disruptive strikes for higher wages during a punishing cost-of-living crisis. The agreement announced Thursday will not resolve a similar dispute involving doctors early in their careers who have picketed this week. A government spokesperson says the deal offers more pay this year and next. Walkouts by teachers, train drivers, airport baggage handlers, border staff, driving instructors, bus drivers and postal workers demanding higher pay amid double-digit inflation have created havoc for Britons.