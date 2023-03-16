First Republic Bank becomes the latest bank to be rescued, this time by its rivals
The lenders including J.P.Morgan and Wells Fargo would deposit $30 billion into the beleaguered midsized lender as part of the rescue.Full Article
Stocks swung higher on news that First Republic Bank will receive a $30 billion deposit from larger rivals.