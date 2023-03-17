Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold dies aged 62
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
How did Jacqueline Gold die? Ann Summers founder dead aged 62
Tamworth Herald
The businesswoman died on Thursday evening after seven years of treatment for breast cancer.
Advertisement
More coverage
Ann Summers founder Jacqueline Gold dies aged 62
Ann Summers founder Jacqueline Gold has died at the age of 62, her family has said.
Sky News
Ann Summers founder Jacqueline Gold has died at the age of 62
The businesswoman died on Thursday evening after seven years of treatment for breast cancer
Wales Online