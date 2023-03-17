Italy's far-right premier addresses country's oldest union
Premier Giorgia Meloni has become the first Italian leader in nearly 30 years to address the annual meeting of the nation’s largest, oldest and most left-wing CGIL union confederation. Meloni, who heads post-war Italy’s first far-right led government, was met with a chorus of vocal protests as she took the podium Friday, but the audience remained silent during her nearly 30-minute remarks that included her government’s plans to create jobs and ease the overall tax burden on workers. She received one round of applause, when she mentioned extreme-right attacks against CGIL offices, followed immediately by mention of left-wing attacks on Italian diplomatic targets abroad.Full Article