Elizabeth Holmes returns to court in bid to avoid prison

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has made what might be her final court appearance before beginning a 11-year prison sentence. That's unless a federal judge grants her request to remain free while her lawyers appeal her conviction for masterminding a blood-testing hoax. The hearing came four months after Holmes’ last court hearing, when a judge sentenced her for duping investors in Theranos. The company was a startup Holmes founded 20 years ago and then rode to fleeting fame and fortune. The judge says he expects to issue a ruling in early April. If he rejects Holmes request, she is due to report to prison April 27.

