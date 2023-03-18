India needs to internationalise payment products: RBI governor Das

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday underlined the need for using the G20 presidency to present India's e-payment story to the global audience and seize the opportunity to internationalise payment products like UPI and RuPay. India's home-grown payment products like UPI and RuPay network are increasing their global footprint and will make cross-border payments easier, Das said while inaugurating the Payment System Operators (PSO) Conference here.