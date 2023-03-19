‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ stumbles with $30.5 million debut
"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" felt the fury of the marketplace in its theatrical debut this weekend. The New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. superhero movie opened to a disappointing $30.5 million from 4,071 theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. The "Shazam!" sequel fell short of its modest expectations and is now on the very low-end of modern DC launches, between "Birds of Prey" and "The Suicide Squad," both of which were R-rated. Second place went to "Scream VI" with $17.5 million in its second weekend, followed by "Creed III," with $15.3 million in its third weekend.