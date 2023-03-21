Nevada to add gas plant as drought threatens power grids

Nevada's largest power provider is set to build a new natural gas plant in the state for the first time in nearly 15 years. State utility regulators last week gave NV Energy approval to start construction on two gas turbines north of Las Vegas. The Public Utilities Commission says the gas plant limited to summertime operation is needed to fill a gap in demand during the hottest months of the year. But environmental activists say the project is a huge step backwards for Nevada's goal to have a carbon-free power grid by 2050. An energy expert says the decision highlights growing tensions across the American Southwest, where extreme drought conditions threaten power grids.