Ship dislodges, tips over in Scotland dry dock; 25 injured

Emergency workers say 25 people have been injured after a ship in a dry dock in Scotland tipped over. Police and emergency services were called to the Imperial Dock in Edinburgh on Wednesday following reports that a ship had become dislodged from its holding. The Scottish Ambulance Service said 15 people were taken to the hospital, while 10 others were treated at the scene. British media reports say the 76-meter (250-feet) ship is a research vessel previously bought and outfitted by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. Photos from the scene showed the ship leaning to the side at a 45-degree angle.