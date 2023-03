Rishi Sunak has published his tax returns and revealed he paid more than £430,000 in the UK last year. The prime minister paid £227,350 in 2019/20; £393,217 in 2020/21; and £432,493 in 2021/22. The prime minister’s documents, published on gov.uk, cover his time as prime minister and chancellor. Sunak first pledged to reveal his tax [...]