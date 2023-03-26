New Russian campaign tries to entice men to fight in Ukraine

A new campaign is underway this spring across Russia that seeks volunteers to replenish its troops for the war in Ukraine. Advertisements promise cash bonuses and other benefits. Recruiters make cold calls to eligible men. Enlistment offices are working with universities and social service agencies to lure students and the unemployed. The Kremlin’s war machine badly needs new recruits as fighting grinds on in eastern Ukrainian battlegrounds. Both sides prepare anticipated counteroffensives that could mean even more losses A mobilization in September of 300,000 reservists sent panic through the country because most men under 65 are formally part of the reserve.