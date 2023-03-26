Adele extends Las Vegas residency, plans concert film

Adele has announced that she’s extending her Las Vegas residency with 34 more dates between June and November and also plans to release a concert film. Saturday night’s show was the last performance in the British singer's original “Weekends With Adele” series that covered 34 dates since last November on the Las Vegas Strip. Her representatives said Adele’s shows will resume at the Colosseum on June 16 and run through Nov. 4. The June performances will be recorded as a concert special.