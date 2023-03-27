Poland, EU seek to boost munitions production

Officials from Poland and the European Union have discussed artillery munitions manufacturing as part of a new, 2 billion euro ($2.2 billion) program to supply Ukraine in its war against invading Russian forces and to replenish Europe's dwindling stocks. EU commissioner for internal market, Thierry Breton, was visiting a munition plant in southeast Poland Monday, accompanied by the prime minister and the defense minister. They said the EU needs to urgently increase its ammo output with an all-out war across its eastern border, while its 27 member states are encouraged to offer their existing stocks to Ukraine, which has pleaded for that.