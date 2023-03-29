Disney Lays Off Ike Perlmutter, Chairman of Marvel Entertainment
Published
The move was part of a company cost-cutting campaign and came after Mr. Perlmutter was part of an unsuccessful attempt to shake up Disney’s board.Full Article
Published
The move was part of a company cost-cutting campaign and came after Mr. Perlmutter was part of an unsuccessful attempt to shake up Disney’s board.Full Article
The 80-year-old comics titan, who has long been a prickly presence within the Burbank entertainment company, got swept up in a..
The Walt Disney company has laid off Marvel Entertainment chairman Isaac Perlmutter