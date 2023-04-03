Members of Congress on TikTok defend app's reach to voters

More than two dozen members of Congress — all Democrats — who are active on TikTok are now facing questions about whether they’ll continue to use it. Many are now defending their presence on the platform, saying they have a responsibility as public officials to meet voters they wouldn't otherwise reach. Yet the lawmakers active on TikTok remain in the distinct minority. Most in Congress are in favor of limiting the app, forcing a sale to remove connections to China, or even banning it outright. Loud warnings about TikTok have also been coming from the Biden administration.