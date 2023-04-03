Community colleges are reeling. 'The reckoning is here.’

Community colleges are in trouble. Enrollment has fallen 37% since 2010, and their completion rates are dismal — nearly half of students drop out within a year. Scant advising, labyrinthian financial aid and unclear career pathways are among the challenges facing two-year schools and their students. Two-year community colleges have the worst completion rates of any kind of university or college. Nearly half of students drop out of the community college where they started within a year. Only slightly more than 40% finish within six years. That has implications for the national economy, which relies on community colleges to fill many of the jobs that have shortages.