Oil producers' cuts could boost gasoline prices, help Russia

Some of the globe's biggest oil producers are cutting back. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and others are saying they'll dial back supplies of crude to the global economy by a million barrels a day. That could send prices higher — or at least keep them from sliding to where they hurt the budgets of oil-producing countries. Russia is extending its own cuts, too. Higher prices could help Moscow weather Western sanctions over Ukraine. But much depends on the global economy and whether demand for oil rebounds strongly in coming months. Combined with a cut of 2 million barrels per day announced in October, producers have axed about 3% of the world’s oil supply.