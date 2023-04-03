Former chancellor Nigel Lawson dies
Tributes paid to former Chancellor Nigel Lawson after reported death
Wales Online
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the former politician as an "inspiration"
Former Chancellor Nigel Lawson passes away aged 91
The former Chancellor Nigel Lawson, who oversaw the City’s mid-eighties Big Bang, has passed away at 91 as first reported in the..
City A.M.
Tributes paid to 'giant' of politics Nigel Lawson after former chancellor dies
Politicians have paid tribute to former Conservative chancellor Nigel Lawson after his death aged 91.
Sky News