Youngkin to meet with Taiwan's leader during trade mission

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will lead his first international trade mission later this month, a trip to Asia that will include a meeting with the president of Taiwan. His office made the announcement Tuesday. The trip in late April will include stops in Taiwan, Japan and South Korea. In addition to the meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen, Youngkin's office says he plans to sit down with government officials, strategic business associations, company executives and industry leaders. The visit by Youngkin, who has not publicly ruled out a 2024 presidential bid, comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and China, which views Taiwan as its own territory.