How to recession-proof your money
Published
Despite low unemployment and a resilient economy, most economists predict a recession in 2023, though it may come later than originally expected. Even if future Fed rate hikes don’t increase unemployment, it can’t hurt to prepare for a recession. If you lose your job or something happens with your financial situation, you’ll be more capable of weathering the storm. We asked the experts for tips on how to recession-proof your savings and investment strategies, so you can be ready.