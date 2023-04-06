Few details in SF stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee

There is little information from police on how technology executive Bob Lee came to be fatally stabbed in downtown San Francisco early Tuesday. Friends and family are mourning Lee, whom they called brilliant, kind and unlike others in the industry. Lee created Cash App and was chief product officer of MobileCoin at the time of his death. Lee's father posted on social media that he and his son had recently moved to Miami. Rick Lee said his son was smart, a hard worker and kind. MobileCoin CEO Josh Goldbard says Lee made large contributions to Android at Google and was the first chief technology officer of Square before coming to MobileCoin.