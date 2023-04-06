How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 4/6/2023

Stocks closed slightly higher on Wall Street Thursday in mixed trading after several discouraging reports on the economy slowed stocks’ roll this week. The S&P 500 was 0.4% higher Thursday but down 0.1% for the week. The Dow and Nasdaq also closed modestly higher. The U.S. stock market will be shut in observance of Good Friday. A report showed more workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than expected. It followed a string of economic reports this week that were weaker than expected. The economy is slowing under higher interest rates, raising the risk of recession.