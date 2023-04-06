Oregon alters half-century-old land use law for chipmakers

The Oregon Legislature has authorized the governor to expand urban growth boundaries to provide land for chipmakers to build factories. It's an attempt to attract semiconductor companies to Oregon. The bill also provides over $200 million in grants to chipmakers. Lawmakers backing the bill said it’s needed to make Oregon more competitive among other states in luring more of the multibillion-dollar semiconductor industry to the state. Other lawmakers argued that the measure is an attack on the nation’s first statewide policy that limits urban sprawl and protects farmland and forests. The bill goes to the governor for signing into law and takes effect immediately.