US panel approves salmon fishing ban for much of West Coast

A federal regulatory group has voted to officially close king salmon fishing season along much of the West Coast after near-record low numbers of the fish returned to California’s rivers in 2022. The Pacific Fishery Management Council approved the closure of the 2023 season Thursday for all commercial and most recreational fishing of the fish also known as chinook along the coast from Cape Falcon in northern Oregon to the California-Mexico border. Limited recreational salmon fishing will be allowed off southern Oregon in the fall. Biologists say the chinook salmon population has declined dramatically after years of drought. Some hope unusually wet weather will bring relief with rivers rising, but too much could wash away salmon eggs.